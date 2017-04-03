Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

-
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:21:08 GMT
Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body. More >>
Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:01:17 GMT
Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:26:38 GMT
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary. More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:24:49 GMT
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door. More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:27:31 GMT
Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...More >>
Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:32:20 GMT
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army. More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:24:07 GMT
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:34:59 GMT
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge in Indianapolis has blocked a state mandate that forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sought the preliminary injunction.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt wrote in Friday's ruling that Indiana's mandate "creates significant financial and other burdens" on the group and its patients, particularly low-income women.
Her ruling says those women face "clearly undue" burdens, including lengthy travel to one of only six Planned Parenthood health centers that can offer an informed-consent ultrasound appointment.
The ultrasound requirement took effect last July. Pratt has also blocked a separate part of the abortion law that banned the procedure if it was requested due to fetal genetic abnormalities.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.