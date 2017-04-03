Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge in Indianapolis has blocked a state mandate that forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sought the preliminary injunction.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt wrote in Friday's ruling that Indiana's mandate "creates significant financial and other burdens" on the group and its patients, particularly low-income women.

Her ruling says those women face "clearly undue" burdens, including lengthy travel to one of only six Planned Parenthood health centers that can offer an informed-consent ultrasound appointment.

The ultrasound requirement took effect last July. Pratt has also blocked a separate part of the abortion law that banned the procedure if it was requested due to fetal genetic abnormalities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

