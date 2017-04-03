Kentucky teen with leukemia receives more than 100,000 birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky teen with leukemia receives more than 100,000 birthday cards

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky teenager with leukemia has received more than 100,000 cards -- and a parade -- for his 16th birthday.

Aaron Stamper's only birthday wish was to receive cards from people in the community -- and the community came through in stunning fashion, sending tens of thousands of cards to Aaron.

Some of the cards came from big names, like Governor Matt Bevin and UK basketball coach John Calipari.

It's not the first time Aaron has asked for cards.

"I just wanted to see how many I could get," he said. "I did it for Christmas and it was really fun, so I thought I would do it again, and it completely blows out Christmas."

First responders also lined the streets outside of Aaron's home Sunday for a special birthday parade.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

