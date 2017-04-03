Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman resigns after indictment, guilty plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Within a few hours Monday, Jamie Kinman pleaded guilty to eleven charges and resigned as Carroll County sheriff.

Kinman's busy morning included a grand jury indicting him, followed by pleading guilty in court, tendering his resignation and making arrangements for probation and drug rehabilitation.

Kinman, 40, resigned just before noon Monday after a Carroll County grand jury indicted him on eleven charges related to the theft of painkillers and official misconduct from December through February of this year.

The charges included three counts of theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of official misconduct and three counts of malfeasance of office.

Kinman pleaded guilty in Carroll Circuit Court immediately after the grand jury returned the indictments.

Carroll County circuit judge Leslie Knight sentenced Kinman to five years probation with pre-trial diversion, meaning the convictions would be dropped if Kinman stays out of legal trouble during that time.

Other conditions of the sentence included Kinman's immediate resignation and his enrollment in a one-year drug rehabilitation program in Alabama.

Kinman and his attorney, Edward Bourne, appeared in court in Carrollton this morning. Bourne would not comment on the case.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kinman on March 22. He was accused then of taking painkillers, while in uniform, from the home of a terminal cancer patient in Carrollton. His indictments Monday covered two other theft incidents.

"Jamie Kinman can't rob anybody else of their medications," said Joan Thomas, who Kinman stole from. "They are supposed to protect us, not rob from us."

In December, a jury found Kinman not guilty of official misconduct and tampering with evidence. Those charges stemmed from allegations he stole painkillers stored as evidence at the sheriff's department in 2013.

Carrollton residents say Kinman needs to get help, and they are looking forward to having this all behind them.

"I think we can get through this and get everything back on track," said Carrollton resident Ed Williams. "Get the county sheriff's department back where we want it to be."

Carroll County Judge-Executive Bobby Lee Westrick did not return a phone call for comment. It was not immediately clear who was in charge of the sheriff’s department upon Kinman’s resignation.

Kinman was elected sheriff in 2010 and 2014.

Below is the resignation letter he submitted Monday:

