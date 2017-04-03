LACETT | Fox declares for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – It is officially one and done for UK’s De’Aaron Fox.

The Wildcat freshman guard declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. Fox said in a press release from UK he does plan to hire an agent, which would effectively end his college career.

Fox averaged nearly 16 points five assists this past season for UK. He was named to the All-SEC team and was also named most valuable player of the SEC Tournament for his efforts last month.

“I think I’ve had a pretty good freshman season through the guidance of our coaching staff,” Fox said. “I think it’s time for me to live out my dream.”

Fox is projected to be at least a top-10 pick in the June 22 NBA Draft.

Quotes provided by Kentucky Athletics.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.