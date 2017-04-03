Family, friends and strangers from across the area pay respects to fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic sped by on Bardstown Road on Monday, but inside Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, time was heavy with emotions and memories.

Officer Nick Rodman served with LMPD's first division for three years and three months before his life was cut short in the line of duty.

"Just being a wife to an officer and a mother, I can only imagine what the family is going through," said Brittany Hammock, whose husband was in the academy with Rodman. "But it's just so amazing seeing the community reaching out like they are."

Rodman died after a violent car crash last Tuesday. He was responding to calls of shots fired and a reported assault. The suspect's vehicle hit Rodman's cruiser, which caught fire at one point. Doctors and surgeons at University Hospital worked tirelessly to save his life, but he passed away last Wednesday.

Rodman's family has deep ties to LMPD. His father and younger brother are also officers.

"Just to see all the people coming out to support the Rodman family is so beautiful for me to see," said Mellissa Duncan, who babysat Nick and his brother. "I think it's amazing."

Officers are coming from all over Kentucky and the country to honor Rodman. Whether or not they knew him, they all still share the same bond.

"I don't have words to express it, but I do believe the community is ... very much feeling this loss," said Officer Harold Proffit with the Prospect Police Department. "I'm proud of that young man ... I never knew him or worked with him, just the fact that he was there when he was needed. And he gave it all. He gave it all."

Rodman leaves behind his wife Ashley, son Mason and newborn daughter Elly Jean.

"They put their lives on the line every single day," said Hammock, adding that it's been hard on her husband losing a man he studied alongside.

"Every time I kiss my husband goodbye, I don't know if it's the last time I'll kiss him or see him or anything," she said. "What an honor and courage to go out there and do a job and leave the families that they love behind to go serve this community."

