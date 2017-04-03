Wild turkeys are damaging cars and gobbling up insurance money i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wild turkeys are damaging cars and gobbling up insurance money in Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tia Deaton's training at the police academy prepared her for pretty much everything she's experienced so far as an Indiana State Police trooper.

Almost everything.

Deaton's run-in with a wild turkey even surprised her a bit.

"At first, I thought initially that I was going to be able to clear it," she said. "I thought it was going to go above my car."

Instead, last Wednesday on State Road 56 at the Scott/Jefferson County line, that turkey smashed right into the windshield. The pictures still ruffle Deaton's feathers. 

"I'm like holy crow! I can't believe that flew right into my windshield," she said.

The poor turkey's goose was cooked. After a few jokes back at headquarters, Deaton and her fellow officers started to realize her run-in was one of many. 

"Turkeys have been popping everywhere and hitting people's cars everywhere," she said.

A trooper in LaPorte County, Indiana, near the Michigan line, took out a big turkey. Family of a Notre Dame student did the same thing after a visit to the campus near South Bend. 

"I just never realized that they were a problem," Deaton said.

To make sure it's not yours, here are a few turkey travel tips: Drive slow in wooded areas. If a turkey is coming at you, just let it fly into the windshield. Swerving could only make things worse.

For Deaton, the experience has been eye-opening. And just in case you're wondering, when Thanksgiving rolls around this year, there will be a different meat on her plate.

"I think I'm going to go for ham," Deaton said with a smile.

So far this year, no injuries have been reported in the Hoosier state as a result of an accident involving a wild turkey. 

