Wild turkeys are damaging cars and gobbling up insurance money in Indiana

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...

Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

Teen shot in the head by stray bullet at 4th of July celebration

Teen shot in the head by stray bullet at 4th of July celebration

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tia Deaton's training at the police academy prepared her for pretty much everything she's experienced so far as an Indiana State Police trooper.

Almost everything.

Deaton's run-in with a wild turkey even surprised her a bit.

"At first, I thought initially that I was going to be able to clear it," she said. "I thought it was going to go above my car."

Instead, last Wednesday on State Road 56 at the Scott/Jefferson County line, that turkey smashed right into the windshield. The pictures still ruffle Deaton's feathers.

"I'm like holy crow! I can't believe that flew right into my windshield," she said.

The poor turkey's goose was cooked. After a few jokes back at headquarters, Deaton and her fellow officers started to realize her run-in was one of many.

"Turkeys have been popping everywhere and hitting people's cars everywhere," she said.

A trooper in LaPorte County, Indiana, near the Michigan line, took out a big turkey. Family of a Notre Dame student did the same thing after a visit to the campus near South Bend.

"I just never realized that they were a problem," Deaton said.

To make sure it's not yours, here are a few turkey travel tips: Drive slow in wooded areas. If a turkey is coming at you, just let it fly into the windshield. Swerving could only make things worse.

For Deaton, the experience has been eye-opening. And just in case you're wondering, when Thanksgiving rolls around this year, there will be a different meat on her plate.

"I think I'm going to go for ham," Deaton said with a smile.

So far this year, no injuries have been reported in the Hoosier state as a result of an accident involving a wild turkey.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.