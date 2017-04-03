Councilman wants hold put on new development on Lexington Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Councilman wants hold put on new development on Lexington Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A proposed plan would temporarily limit the amount of new development along a section of Lexington Road in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) wants to prevent any new rezoning, conditional use permits, subdivisions and category 2B and 3 development applications for at least 180 days along a stretch of Lexington Road near Headliners Music Hall.

“There's lots of commercial and industrial zoning,” Hollander said. ”So I think this makes sense to see what’s the best land use here.”

The moratorium, which has already been approved by a Metro Council committee, would extend from Baxter Avenue to just east of Spring Street.

“You have a strip here that's been a lot of different uses and a lot of different zonings,” Hollander said.

Hollander says he would like to see the city complete a land use study before any rezoning or development occurs along the nearly one-mile stretch.

“This is short term,” Hollander said. “We hope to have this study done in six months, and the ordinance says the moratorium would end in six months in any event.”

The Axis on Lexington apartments have been under construction for a year and a half. With 300 apartments, it’s expected to bring an influx of new residents to the area. This is part of the reason Hollander proposed the moratorium.

“It's a major investment,” Hollander said. “We're going to have lots of people living here.”

The issue could be taken up at the Metro Council meeting scheduled for April 13.

