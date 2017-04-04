Food Literacy Project hosts golf scramble April 10 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Food Literacy Project hosts golf scramble April 10

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Food Literacy Project provides farm-based experiential education and entrepreneurial youth development programs that bring the Field-to-Fork experience to life for local youth.

Plant, agriculture, and food education programs are available to public and private school classes, community groups, youth and afterschool programs, and special needs groups.

The Food Literacy Project at Oxmoor Farm has partnered with Oxmoor Country Club to host a golf scramble, Monday, April 10th.

It helps raise funds to expand education programming and services throughout the year.

Registration for the scramble begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a team of four.

The entry fee includes a continental breakfast with items made with crops from Oxmoor Farm, access to the driving range prior to the shotgun start, 18 holes of golf with a cart, a swag bag and lunch hosted at Oxmoor Farm by the Food Literacy Project.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the scramble for longest drive, closest to hole and longest putt.

Click here for information on how to register.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.