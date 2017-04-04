Murder suspect in Cincinnati nightclub shooting has died - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Murder suspect in Cincinnati nightclub shooting has died

CINCINNATI -- A suspect in a Cincinnati nightclub shooting that left one person dead and several others injured has died.

According to WCPO, 29-year-old Deondre Davis was taken off life support Tuesday just after 1 a.m.

Davis was one of two men charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened at Cameo Night Club on March 26.

He was struck by gunfire during the shooting and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained non-responsive until Tuesday morning.

Davis is the second person to die as a result of the shooting. O'Bryan Spikes died at the scene.

A second suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, appeared in arraignment court on Friday.

Police say further arrests are expected.

