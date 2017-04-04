First Lady Melania Trump unveils first official portrait - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Lady Melania Trump unveils first official portrait

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- First Lady Melania Trump is showing her glamorous side in her first official portrait. 

The White House released the photo on Tuesday of the First Lady taken in the West Sitting Hall of the private residence.  Mrs. Trump is dressed in a black tuxedo-style jacket with a sequined scarf, her hair down and her 25-carat engagement ring on her manicured hand.  

The photo was taken by Regine Mahaux, who is well known for celebrity portraits. She has also worked with the First Lady in the past on high-glamour images. The picture is now on Mrs.  Trump's biography on the White House's official website.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

