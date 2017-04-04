UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 south in Jackson County, Indiana re-op - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 south in Jackson County, Indiana re-open after fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles) (Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say all lanes of I-65 South in Jackson County, Indiana are re-open after a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says two people were killed in the crash, which happened after traffic backed up due to an earlier crash.

Officials say it happened on I-65 South near the 48 mile marker near Seymour.

The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle, according to officials.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.