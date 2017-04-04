FBI investigating LMPD's Youth Explorer program - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI investigating LMPD's Youth Explorer program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The FBI is investigating claims of sexual abuse within the LMPD Explorer program.

FBI officials say a criminal investigation is underway. 

The agency conducted an initial review at the request of Mayor Greg Fischer's office and the Metro Council. Former officer Kenneth Betts and Officer Brandon Wood are accused of raping a teen in the Explorer Scout program.

A lawsuit claims the alleged rape by two officers was "concealed" by department officials.

