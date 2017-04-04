WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Funeral for fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.

Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.

Russ Smith talks to kids at a camp in Louisville. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Of all the things about sports that I do not understand – and there are many – this one might top the list: I don’t understand how there’s not a place in the NBA for Russ Smith. I get it, he’s short and slight of build, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds. But he’s no shorter than some other guys making their mark. Like with other sports, there seems to be a template. If you’re 6-feet or under, you are expected to have a bu... More >>