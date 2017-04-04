WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Funeral for fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Funeral for fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral for LMPD officer Nick Rodman is today at 11 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Officer Rodman died last Wednesday after a suspect fleeing from police ran a red light and slammed into his police cruiser.

Retired LMPD officer Bill Weedman is officiating the service. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and retired Jeffersontown Police officer Rick Beahl are also expected to make remarks during the service.

On Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted out the following statement:

"Nick Rodman was a hero, and will forever be remembered as such. We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, and the LMPD at the news of this devastating loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this community in the days and months ahead. This is a terrible tragedy, and a painful reminder of the selfless bravery of those who choose to protect and serve us. We are grateful. Let's bind together as Kentuckians and let the LMPD, as well as all other law enforcement communities, know they have our full support. We must protect those who protect us."

A burial and graveside service will take place at Cave Hill Cemetery immediately after the funeral.

You can watch Officer Rodman's funeral service by viewing the above video player.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.