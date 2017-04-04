UPS to begin making deliveries on Saturdays - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS to begin making deliveries on Saturdays

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS will soon begin delivering packages on Saturday. 

The company made the announcement on Monday. The service has already been tested in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and will expand to at least 15 additional cities.

UPS says the change will create about 6,000 new jobs across the country by the end of next year.

Saturday delivery is expected to start in Louisville this fall. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

