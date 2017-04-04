Pizza parlor to open at foot of Big 4 Bridge in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant serving pizza, beer and cocktails is coming to the foot of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville.

The Parlour Restaurant is set to open Wednesday inside a historic 1836 neoclassical mansion on West Chestnut Street.

The craft pizzeria will serve ten handmade, New York-style pizza pies.

