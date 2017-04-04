Pizza parlor to open at foot of Big 4 Bridge in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant serving pizza, beer and cocktails is coming to the foot of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville.
The Parlour Restaurant is set to open Wednesday inside a historic 1836 neoclassical mansion on West Chestnut Street.
The craft pizzeria will serve ten handmade, New York-style pizza pies.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.