Hazmat crew cleaning up spill on I-64 west near US 150 westbound - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hazmat crew cleaning up spill on I-64 west near US 150 westbound ramp

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two lanes of I-64 west in southern Indiana have reopened after a semi tanker buckled. 

It happened this morning near US 150 just west of New Albany. Crews are currently unloading corn mash from the tanker. 

Officials say the tanker was heated and the heat caused the tanker to buckle. Two lanes are open, but officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on when the other lane will reopen. Crews from the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District and Georgetown Fire Protection District responded.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

