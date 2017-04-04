Indiana health agency debuts monthly YouTube webcasts - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana health agency debuts monthly YouTube webcasts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is launching a series of YouTube videos to spread the word about the health issues and trends affecting the state.

The new Pulse webcasts are available on the State Department of Health's YouTube channel, with links from the agency's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says he hopes the monthly videos can help educate Indiana residents about the state's chief health issues and ways that people can prevent disease.

The first video focuses on National Minority Health Month and how health disparities impact Indiana's different populations. That segment features Antoniette Holt, who directs the State Health Department's Office of Minority Health.

Future webcast topics will include men's health, summer safety and ways to boost physical activity.

