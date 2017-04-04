Lane shifts coming to I-65 in southern Indiana starting Tuesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane shifts coming to I-65 in southern Indiana starting Tuesday night

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major traffic changes are coming to I-65 in southern Indiana starting Tuesday night.

Lanes will be shifted at various points to accommodate the next phase of a two-year interstate reconstruction project.

Overnight on Tuesday night, the northbound lane of I-65 will be shifted into the southbound lane for a five-mile stretch from mile marker 11.0 north of Highway 311 near Sellersburg to mile marker 16.5 just north of Memphis, Indiana.

On Wednesday night, crews will shift the southbound lanes to the northbound side for about three miles from 11.0 to mile marker 8.5 just south of Highway 311 near Sellersburg.

With all the new maneuvers, Raul Khapeer, who has been driving big rigs for 18 years, says it's critical to stay extra alert in construction zones.

“Always slow down, and I look out for the workers," Khapeer said. "That’s always the main thing."

There will be lots of workers around as they begin year two of the $67 million project to rebuild I-65 and widen it to six lanes.

“We're rebuilding the entire roadbed here. This highway as built in in 1958,” said Harry Maginity, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

He says the traffic shifts will cause short term pain for a long term gain.

“It's going to be a safer highway," Maginity said. "It's going to accommodate more traffic volume."

Also on Tuesday night, drivers in the Sellersburg area must take a new approach from westbound Highway 311 to I-65 south toward Louisville. The loop ramp will be shut down and eventually rebuilt.

Motorists will need to travel a few hundred feet further west to get onto the interstate from eastbound side of the roadway.

The project means extra caution for drivers like Khapeer, who wants to keep his perfect truck-driving record intact.

“I drive it like my family is in the next car over,” he said.  “Keep my fingers crossed. I ain't had no accidents.”

The reconstruction project is scheduled to finish in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

