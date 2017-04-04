Lane shifts coming to I-65 in southern Indiana starting Tuesday night

More than 100 people met Wednesday evening at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown to pray for answers in Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

2 years after Crystal Rogers' disappearance, family and friends continue to fight for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Of all the things about sports that I do not understand – and there are many – this one might top the list: I don’t understand how there’s not a place in the NBA for Russ Smith. I get it, he’s short and slight of build, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds. But he’s no shorter than some other guys making their mark. Like with other sports, there seems to be a template. If you’re 6-feet or under, you are expected to have a bu...

Russ Smith talks to kids at a camp in Louisville. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Russ Smith's latest? Scoring so much in China he's lowering the trade deficit

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major traffic changes are coming to I-65 in southern Indiana starting Tuesday night.

Lanes will be shifted at various points to accommodate the next phase of a two-year interstate reconstruction project.

Overnight on Tuesday night, the northbound lane of I-65 will be shifted into the southbound lane for a five-mile stretch from mile marker 11.0 north of Highway 311 near Sellersburg to mile marker 16.5 just north of Memphis, Indiana.

On Wednesday night, crews will shift the southbound lanes to the northbound side for about three miles from 11.0 to mile marker 8.5 just south of Highway 311 near Sellersburg.

With all the new maneuvers, Raul Khapeer, who has been driving big rigs for 18 years, says it's critical to stay extra alert in construction zones.

“Always slow down, and I look out for the workers," Khapeer said. "That’s always the main thing."

There will be lots of workers around as they begin year two of the $67 million project to rebuild I-65 and widen it to six lanes.

“We're rebuilding the entire roadbed here. This highway as built in in 1958,” said Harry Maginity, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

He says the traffic shifts will cause short term pain for a long term gain.

“It's going to be a safer highway," Maginity said. "It's going to accommodate more traffic volume."

Also on Tuesday night, drivers in the Sellersburg area must take a new approach from westbound Highway 311 to I-65 south toward Louisville. The loop ramp will be shut down and eventually rebuilt.

Motorists will need to travel a few hundred feet further west to get onto the interstate from eastbound side of the roadway.

The project means extra caution for drivers like Khapeer, who wants to keep his perfect truck-driving record intact.

“I drive it like my family is in the next car over,” he said. “Keep my fingers crossed. I ain't had no accidents.”

The reconstruction project is scheduled to finish in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.