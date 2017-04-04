71 percent of Kentuckians support statewide public smoking ban - WDRB 41 Louisville News

71 percent of Kentuckians support statewide public smoking ban

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventy-one percent of people in Kentucky support a statewide smoking ban for most public places, up five percent from last year.

The new poll from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky comes in one of the country's largest tobacco producing states.

Kentucky currently leads the nation in the number of tobacco-related cancer cases per 100,000 people. But anti-smoking advocates say Kentucky's population of smokers and the state's long history of tobacco farming is working against them.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.