Churchill Downs' second floor clubhouse scores a new look for Oaks and Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Of all the things about sports that I do not understand – and there are many – this one might top the list: I don’t understand how there’s not a place in the NBA for Russ Smith. I get it, he’s short and slight of build, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds. But he’s no shorter than some other guys making their mark. Like with other sports, there seems to be a template. If you’re 6-feet or under, you are expected to have a bu...

Russ Smith talks to kids at a camp in Louisville. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Russ Smith's latest? Scoring so much in China he's lowering the trade deficit

The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram has been removed from office.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Off-duty McDonald's employee hops behind cash register to help overwhelmed co-workers

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

When Kentucky Derby guests flood Churchill Downs this year for the greatest two minutes in sports, many won't recognize the second floor clubhouse at gate 17.

Everywhere you turn, there's something different.

“We have doubled the number of restrooms, significantly added concession stands, wagering windows, ATM machines, you name it,” said Ryan Jordan, General Manager of Churchill Downs.

Food and drinks are available at the same concession stand, designed to save time and get people back out to their seats instead of standing in line.

“People want to be out watching the races and having a good time,” said Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery.

The hallways are double the size they used to be in the second floor clubhouse to eliminate crowds.

“Part of this project is to make sure everything flows just a little bit better,” Flanery said.

To the right of the stairs is the new Aristides Lounge and the Loft at the Aristides Lounge. Both the lounge and the loft have seats for nearly 300 guests, flat-screen TVs and full-service bars.

“We've got it set up for off-track betting and wagering,” Flanery said.

To the left of the stairs, there's a new bar called Champions Bar and a VIP Las Vegas-style betting room called The Gold Room.

The bar and betting room have a balcony with a view of the Paddock.

The $16 million renovations are just a small piece of nearly $250 million of work at Churchill Downs in just more than 10 years.

The second floor clubhouse upgrades will debut for simulcasting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.