Churchill Downs' second floor clubhouse scores a new look for Oaks and Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

When Kentucky Derby guests flood Churchill Downs this year for the greatest two minutes in sports, many won't recognize the second floor clubhouse at gate 17.

Everywhere you turn, there's something different.

“We have doubled the number of restrooms, significantly added concession stands, wagering windows, ATM machines, you name it,” said Ryan Jordan, General Manager of Churchill Downs.

Food and drinks are available at the same concession stand, designed to save time and get people back out to their seats instead of standing in line.

“People want to be out watching the races and having a good time,” said Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery.

The hallways are double the size they used to be in the second floor clubhouse to eliminate crowds.

“Part of this project is to make sure everything flows just a little bit better,” Flanery said.

To the right of the stairs is the new Aristides Lounge and the Loft at the Aristides Lounge. Both the lounge and the loft have seats for nearly 300 guests, flat-screen TVs and full-service bars.

 “We've got it set up for off-track betting and wagering,” Flanery said.

To the left of the stairs, there's a new bar called Champions Bar and a VIP Las Vegas-style betting room called The Gold Room.

The bar and betting room have a balcony with a view of the Paddock.

The $16 million renovations are just a small piece of nearly $250 million of work at Churchill Downs in just more than 10 years.

The second floor clubhouse upgrades will debut for simulcasting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

