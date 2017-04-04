Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemete - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a quiet place tucked within Cave Hill Cemetery, fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was laid to rest Tuesday.

Fellow officers stood at attention, grieving the loss of one of their own.

Officer Rodman died last Wednesday after a violent crash the day before. He was responding to calls of shots fired and a reported assault.

The suspect's vehicle hit Rodman's cruiser, which caught fire at one point, cutting his life short in the line of duty.

Friends, family and even strangers found a way to say goodbye along Tuesday's procession route to the cemetery.

"You want to put yourself in their shoes," said Donna Brown, who drove from Valley Station. "You would want others to come out, even if they don't know (you). 

"Just to have that respect for him and the uniform is great."

At the cemetery, the silence of the the traditional final call said it all, the emotions and pain too deep for words. Saying final goodbyes, the community surrounded a man who swore to protect everyone else.

