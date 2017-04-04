Radcliff man accused of murdering his girlfriend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff man accused of murdering his girlfriend


Brian Woods (Photo courtesy Hardin County Detention Center). Brian Woods (Photo courtesy Hardin County Detention Center).
Maria Williams (source: family photo) Maria Williams (source: family photo)

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff say a man has admitted to killing his ex-fiancee inside her home.

Police Capt. William Wells says the body of Maria Williams was found inside her home in the 400 block of Congress Drive on Tuesday Evening. Brian Woods, 33, is charged with murder and domestic violence after police say he turned himself in Tuesday night.

The victim was a mother of four. 

"She was always putting other people's needs above hers, especially her children," Thompson said.

According to family members, Williams had not been heard from since Monday. Police say when Woods turned himself in, he admitted to killing Williams inside the home. 

"She was a loving, kind, considerate person," said Williams' cousin, Jason Thompson. "She never met a stranger and just had a bubbly personality."

Family members tell us that Woods and Williams were soon to be married, but Williams recently called off the marriage. 

"No alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent," Thompson said. "I didn't really know him well enough to say if he was capable of this, but everything everyone said it seemed like he was a great person."

Thompson questioned whether something else might have been going on that Williams' family wasn't aware of.

"I think that's a problem we have now is everyone wants to be so tight-mouthed about whats going on," Thompson said. "But no alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent."

The Hardin County Coroner's Office says Williams died of injuries from blunt force trauma. Woods is being held at the Hardin County detention center on a murder charge. 

GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Williams' funeral expenses.

