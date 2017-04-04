Radcliff man accused of murdering his girlfriend

Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.

Police say mother arrested after 4 kids, father found murdered at home in Atlanta suburb

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff say a man has admitted to killing his ex-fiancee inside her home.

Police Capt. William Wells says the body of Maria Williams was found inside her home in the 400 block of Congress Drive on Tuesday Evening. Brian Woods, 33, is charged with murder and domestic violence after police say he turned himself in Tuesday night.

The victim was a mother of four.

"She was always putting other people's needs above hers, especially her children," Thompson said.

According to family members, Williams had not been heard from since Monday. Police say when Woods turned himself in, he admitted to killing Williams inside the home.

"She was a loving, kind, considerate person," said Williams' cousin, Jason Thompson. "She never met a stranger and just had a bubbly personality."

Family members tell us that Woods and Williams were soon to be married, but Williams recently called off the marriage.

"No alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent," Thompson said. "I didn't really know him well enough to say if he was capable of this, but everything everyone said it seemed like he was a great person."

Thompson questioned whether something else might have been going on that Williams' family wasn't aware of.

"I think that's a problem we have now is everyone wants to be so tight-mouthed about whats going on," Thompson said. "But no alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent."

The Hardin County Coroner's Office says Williams died of injuries from blunt force trauma. Woods is being held at the Hardin County detention center on a murder charge.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Williams' funeral expenses.

