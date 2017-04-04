Radcliff man accused of murdering his girlfriend

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

The Sears at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October.

The Sears at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff say a man has admitted to killing his ex-fiancee inside her home.

Police Capt. William Wells says the body of Maria Williams was found inside her home in the 400 block of Congress Drive on Tuesday Evening. Brian Woods, 33, is charged with murder and domestic violence after police say he turned himself in Tuesday night.

The victim was a mother of four.

"She was always putting other people's needs above hers, especially her children," Thompson said.

According to family members, Williams had not been heard from since Monday. Police say when Woods turned himself in, he admitted to killing Williams inside the home.

"She was a loving, kind, considerate person," said Williams' cousin, Jason Thompson. "She never met a stranger and just had a bubbly personality."

Family members tell us that Woods and Williams were soon to be married, but Williams recently called off the marriage.

"No alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent," Thompson said. "I didn't really know him well enough to say if he was capable of this, but everything everyone said it seemed like he was a great person."

Thompson questioned whether something else might have been going on that Williams' family wasn't aware of.

"I think that's a problem we have now is everyone wants to be so tight-mouthed about whats going on," Thompson said. "But no alarms were raised that the relationship was volatile or violent."

The Hardin County Coroner's Office says Williams died of injuries from blunt force trauma. Woods is being held at the Hardin County detention center on a murder charge.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Williams' funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.