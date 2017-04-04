Hundreds of U of L students 'Take Back the Night' to raise awareness for sexual assault

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.More >>
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram has been removed from office.More >>
Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram has been removed from office.More >>
The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.More >>
The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.More >>
Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016More >>
Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016More >>
Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.More >>
Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.More >>