Hundreds of U of L students 'Take Back the Night' to raise aware - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of U of L students 'Take Back the Night' to raise awareness for sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of students at the University of Louisville did their part Tuesday to "take back the night," in awareness of sexual abuse and assault.

The students walked through campus to give a voice to those who have been affected by sexual assault and domestic violence.

"For me to be able to come here today and do this is really empowering for me," Winnie Weick said.

This was the 15th straight year U of L students have participated in "Take Back the Night. Their theme this year was "surviving together." Students, staff, and community members had the opportunity resources and raising awareness about sexual assault.

For Weick, it's personal.

"I waited six years until I told anyone," Weick said. "I had moved on with that ... but I have learned that telling really helped."

The campus PEACC Center, which stands for prevention, education, advocacy, on campus and community, hosted the event. Resources were available for students to help others and speak for those who may be nervous telling their stories.

"This really brings it out to the center of our campus, and it says, "You know what? This matters to us. It affects people," said Salley Evans, director of the PEACC center.

According to to the center, nearly 25 percent of students say they have experienced sexual or domestic violence or threats. Bree Berry is one of them and says the PEACC center has helped her after a violent relationship.

"They helped me get out of that," Berry said. "So [I'm] coming here ... to speak out and let others know they are not alone."

After the resource fair, students listened to speakers, grabbed posters and walked through campus, showing their support and encouraging others to join.

"There are a lot of people who can help,' Weick said. "There are a lot of people who can help and who will listen and believe them."

If you would like more information on the PEACC Center or knows someone who can benefit fro their services, click here.

