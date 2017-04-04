Neighbors in west Louisville remember Officer Nick Rodman for his compassion

Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.

Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother - a suspect in the case - was the one who called 911 to report the killings.

Police say mother arrested after 4 kids, father found murdered at home in Atlanta suburb

Police say mother arrested after 4 kids, father found murdered at home in Atlanta suburb

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

The Facebook video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, is one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.

Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville

Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

The neighborhood LMPD Officer Nick Rodman patrolled is blue in honor of the fallen police officer.

In Portland, neighbors pay tribute after tragedy. They say Rodman went above and beyond the call of duty.

"It's been kind of somber, quiet," Brenda Thomas said. "It's different, you know, since everything happened."

Blue ribbons, blue flags and blue porch lights all hang in honor of Rodman the day he was laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery.

"Anything he could do to help, he would," said Dan Hund, who knew Rodman for his compassion. "It just seemed like he liked people."

Rodman used to keep teddy bears in his patrol car for children needing comfort. One time, he handed out popsicles to kids in the neighborhood.

"He was one of the police officers that made a difference," Hund said.

Several blocks away, a small memorial commemorates the crash site.

"I put a thank you card on the memorial," said Sharon Pittman, who drove up on the crash last week.

"The first thing I saw was the police car," she recalled. "It was smoke coming up, but more steam from the fire extinguishers."

Pittman said she saw Rodman's fellow officers rush him to the hospital.

"There were several of them that backed up and took off, and those were the ones that had him in the vehicle," she said.

She's been wearing a blue ribbon pinned to her shirt ever since to let people know the city won't forget the service and sacrifice of a hero.

"It's heartwarming to see our community pull together," she said. "Not just Portland, but everybody."

Neighbors said they want to give back to Rodman's family. They're starting to plan several community fundraisers for later this spring.

Related Stories:

IMAGES | Thousands honor, pay tribute to fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman

VIDEO | Funeral service for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.