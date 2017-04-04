2 kids hurt in separate pedestrian accidents in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 kids hurt in separate pedestrian accidents in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two kids were hurt in two separate traffic incidents Tuesday night.

LMPD says the first happened around 7 p.m. when a group of boys were riding their bikes across the intersection of East Burnett and Hancock Streets when a 6-year-old was hit.

Police say the driver stopped and waited for an ambulance to get to the scene. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Information on possible charges is expected to be released Wednesday.

Across town, another child was hurt in a similar incident on Valley Station Road and Amrona Avenue just after 7 p.m..

Police say a 5-year-old girl ran out into the street and into the side of a moving car.

LMPD says she appeared to be OK but was taken to the hospital just in case. The driver in that case is not expected to face charges.

