Louisville man dies saving his daughter off Gulf Shores coast - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died after trying to save his daughter and a friend off the Alabama coast.

WKRG reports 50-year-old Kevin Chitwood died Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Monday night, police responded to a call about four people drowning off the shores of Fort Morgan, which is about 20 miles west of Gulf Shores.When firefighters arrived, all four people were out of the water.

Police say Chitwood and his wife jumped in to save their daughter and her friend, who were caught in a rip current. His wife and the two children are all okay.

Chitwood was an active member at the Saint Albert the Great Parish in Louisville.

Parish pastor David Harris issued a statement Wednesday morning expressing his sympathy to Chitwood's family and friends.

