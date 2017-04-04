LEWIS | U of L holds off late rally to top the UK Wildcats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – 2nd-ranked Louisville held off a 9th-inning rally by the 8th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats to win 5-3 and pick up its 18th straight win at Jim Patterson Stadium this season.

U of L took a 5-0 lead into the final frame, but RBIs from Kentucky’s Tristan Pompey and Zach Reks made things interesting. UK had runners on with 2 outs in the 9th when Louisville catcher Colby Fitch threw out Reks trying to steal second. That ended the rally and the game.

“When it left my hand, I said ‘oh no, that one’s skipping. Hopefully (Devin Hairston) can pick it ‘ He’s one of the best shortstops in the country. (He) picks it and puts down the perfect tag,” Fitch said after the win.

For Hairston, a Lexington native, the win in front of a record crowd of 6,210 fans was a special one.

“You try to come out with the same focus and same energy every single game, but watching that team growing up, it feels good beating them,” Hairston said.

Next up for U of L (25-3) is a three-game home stand against Wake Forest. The first game of that series is Friday.

For UK (21-9), it’s a three-game road series against Mississippi State starting Friday.

The Cats and Cards are scheduled to meet again April 18th in Lexington.

