Make your own Kentucky Derby hat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Make your own Kentucky Derby hat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - You could save yourself hundreds of dollars by making your own Kentucky Derby hat this year! 

Kristy Smith at Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany demonstrates how to create a derby hat from scratch. Designs can include feathers, bands, flowers and more. Just fire up the hot glue gun and start creating!

The materials for the derby hat Keith Kaiser helped make cost less than $80. Just add $15 to the price if you have a Ben Franklin Crafts designer put it together for you.

