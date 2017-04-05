CLEARED: Southbound lanes of Dixie Highway reopen after crash in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CLEARED: Southbound lanes of Dixie Highway reopen after crash in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway have reopened after a serious crash in southern Jefferson County. 

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday on Dixie Highway at Highway 44. MetroSafe dispatch supervisors say at least one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

At about 6:00 Wednesday morning, Metrosafe dispatchers confirmed the scene was cleared and all lanes of Dixie Highway had reopened.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

