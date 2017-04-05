Woman won't face charge for crash that injured a child, but stil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman won't face charge for crash that injured a child, but still faces DUI

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman will not be charged with causing a serious injury crash that sent a child to the hospital. But she does face a separate DUI charge.

56-year-old Kimberly Evans was arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of East Burnett Avenue and Hancock Street.  That's where police say she hit a six-year-old boy on his bike with her car. But Louisville Metro Police Officer Lamont Washington tells WDRB that Evans was not at fault. The boy caused the crash. 

Police say the Evans stopped and waited for an ambulance to get to the scene. The child was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Evans told police she had two drinks earlier in the evening, but police during the investigation of the accident she showed signs of impairment.  She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. 

