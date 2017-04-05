Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion to company that owns Keurig, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion to company that owns Keurig, Krispy Kreme

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WDRB) -- Panera Bread is being sold to the company that controls Krispy Kreme, Keurig and many other recognizable brands. 

The investment group JAB cut a deal to buy the St. Louis-based Panera for an estimated $7.5 billion. The deal would take the company private. And it includes taking on the bakery's debt in a plan to expand the chain's coffee and breakfast empire. 

JAB already owns or has controlling interest in companies including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, K-cup coffee pod-maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Coty cosmetics and luxury goods maker Jimmy Choo.

Panera has 2,000 bakery cafes in the U. S. 

