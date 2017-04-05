Judge denies request to suppress evidence in bourbon theft case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has ruled that evidence, including barrels of bourbon, will be admitted at a trial for the suspected ringleader of a massive bourbon theft ring.

The ruling by Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate in Frankfort was the latest twist in the 2-year-old case. An attorney for Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger, the alleged ringleader, tried to suppress evidence that included barrels of Wild Turkey bourbon found on Curtsinger's property.

Curtsinger is a former Buffalo Trace employee, and one of 10 people indicted in the case. They're accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of bourbon, including 17 wooden barrels of bourbon, 20 cases of Pappy Van Winkle and one stainless steel barrel of Eagle Rare over a 7-year period.

Curtsinger's attorney wanted to suppress evidence that included barrels of Wild Turkey found on Curtsinger's property because police violated his privacy; however, the judge ruled his privacy rights were not violated because officers saw the barrels from a wooded area. They were close enough that they could smell a "strong odor" of bourbon coming from the barrels, stored under plastic tarps behind an outbuilding.

Prosecutor Zachary Becker says he was pleased with the ruling. Curtsinger's attorney, Whitney True Lawson, says she's reviewing the order.

