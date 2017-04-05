Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good morning WDRB Sports fans!

It's time for this week's edition of Sports Page Live Chat.

There's much to talk about and our Eric Crawford, along with guest co-host Katie George will be here to lead the way.

Here's some of what's in queue for this week's chat:

- U of L gets NCAA day in court

- Area players who are declaring for the NBA draft

- Louisville and Kentucky baseball

We have all these stories, plus lots more.

Be there to stake your claim in the action by way of your sports-related questions and comments.

The chat begins this morning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

