Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees on Wednesday approved an NCAA appeal that seeks to overturn an order to vacate records and return NCAA Tournament revenues handed down as punishment for men's basketball violations. Head basketball coach Rick Pitino will appeal his five-game suspension separately.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.More >>
