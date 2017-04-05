Drivers turn to state attorneys general for help with RiverLink complaints

Drivers turn to state attorneys general for help with RiverLink - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ronnita Usher knew she hadn’t racked up a $16 bill for crossing the RiverLink toll bridges, but there was another problem: The invoice was based on a license plate that no longer belonged to her.      

She spent more than three hours calling RiverLink’s customer help line trying to resolve the error, turning to the Kentucky attorney general’s office only after fearing she would be responsible for an incorrect bill, documents show.

“They were charging me for someone else’s car,” Usher said in an interview. “It was so taxing on me. I kept saying, ‘This is not my car.’”

Ultimately, she said, the charge was dropped – after investing about 12 hours of her time and swearing in an affidavit that she didn’t own the car depicted on the invoice. The license plate had apparently been recycled more than a decade after she owned it.

Frustrated by the rollout of the RiverLink toll network, which relies on cameras and scanners to assess tolls, some drivers have begun taking their complaints to the attorneys general of Kentucky and Indiana.

While small in number, the complaints shed additional light on the toll network’s early months, which have been marked by long wait times and examples of vehicles charged incorrectly.

In all, 10 complaints have been lodged with consumer protection divisions in the offices of Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill Jr., and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, according to documents obtained through public records requests.

In some cases, the complaints have yielded results.

More than a month after tolls began, Scott Hall of Georgetown, Ky., notified Beshear’s office on February 13 that he had yet to receive an E-Z Pass transponder he had paid for in December. “Numerous phone calls and email requests for an explanation have also gone unfulfilled,” he wrote in his complaint.

In an interview, Hall said he chose to contact Kentucky’s attorney general to try and get his transponder before a March trip to visit family in Chicago.

“People have lives and jobs. We can’t sit on hold when this is all their screw-ups,” he said, referring to the RiverLink consultants.

Three days later, after RiverLink officials received a letter from a mediator in Beshear’s office of consumer protection, Hall’s transponder was shipped. The delay was blamed on a “system error,” documents show.

In Indiana, Jean Jackson said she contacted RiverLink officials on Facebook after her account was overcharged by $60. Then she filed a complaint with Hill’s office.

Jackson, who commutes from her home in eastern Clark County, Ind., to Oldham County, Ky., said the error was resolved two days later.

RiverLink voided the charge two days later “after they found out I lodged a complaint with the attorney general,” she said. “They mentioned it.”

