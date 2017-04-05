Louisville man accused of robbing Bardstown Road business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a local business.

Ronald Mayberry, 49, was arrested Tuesday at the Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen, located at 1041 Bardstown Road.

An arrest slip says officers were called to the business after Mayberry allegedly stole money from a tip jar and tried to steal an iPad.

Police say Mayberry entered the store "yelling that he wanted money."

Officials say after he was told no, a victim saw Mayberry take money from the tip jar. Authorities say Mayberry then tried to remove an iPad that was attached to the cash register. According to police, a victim grabbed the iPad so that Mayberry was not able to take it.

Mayberry then grabbed the victim's left arm, according to investigators. Police say the victim "complained of serious pain to her arm where she was grabbed."

Authorities say Mayberry left the store before officers arrived and was found running in the middle of Bardstown Road.

According to officials, he consented to a search and was found with money.

Police say Mayberry admitted to drinking and had a strong smell of alcohol.

Investigators also say Mayberry did not cooperate with police and tried to kick out the window of a police car.

Officials say he also tried to bite an officer and he also "threatened to shoot, assault, and spit" on police.

Mayberry is charged with robbery, disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on April 14.

