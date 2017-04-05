Mother of JCPS student files lawsuit claiming officials allowed daughter to be bullied

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parent of a Thomas Jefferson Middle School student has filed a lawsuit claiming officials at Thomas Jefferson Middle School could have prevented her daughter from being attacked by a known bully.

The child's mother says the situation could have been avoided. The alleged assault happened in January.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson District Court against three Thomas Jefferson employees. Shannon Mahaffey claims her daughter was beaten on school property after school hours by a known bully.

The lawsuit names Vice Principal Rock, Vice Principal Rogers, computer teacher Strohmeier, and the parents of the alleged bully. Mahaffey claims the boy was unsupervised after school on Jan. 6.

That's when Mahaffey says the male student walked into Ms. Strohmeier's classroom and punched her daughter in the face repeatedly. Mahaffey shared photos of the injuries. She says her daughter suffered a broken nose, deviated septum and head injuries.

The family's attorney, Ted Gordon, says staff at the middle school knew the boy was violent and failed to supervise him, and Mahaffey says officials were slow to react after her daughter was attacked.

"They were not going to initially remove him from the school," Mahaffey said. "I had to fight them and fight them and show them how badly she was beaten to get them to remove him."

Mahaffey says the boy no longer attends Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Now she wants compensation for medical expenses as well as pain and suffering the situation has caused her daughter.

We reached out to JCPS for its side of the story, but a spokesperson says officials cannot comment on pending litigation.

