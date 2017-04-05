Spencer County Sheriff's Office declared free of mold - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spencer County Sheriff's Office declared free of mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that houses the Spencer County Sheriff's Department is officially mold-free.

Spencer County Sheriff Buddy Stump says employees started getting sick from the mold last September. Employees on the second floor of the building were moved to a mobile command center outside of the building while the mold was removed.

They should be able to move back in, now that officials have determined the mold is gone.

