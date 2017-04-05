Indiana Senate passes bill for replacement of I-STEP exam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate passes bill for replacement of I-STEP exam

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate passed a bill setting parameters for a yet-to-be picked test that will replace the ISTEP exam.

The measure, which already cleared the House, was approved Tuesday on a 32-16 vote. The House must agree to minor changes before it can go to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The new test called "ILEARN" would be in place by 2019. But critics note the state has not yet picked a test. They worry the uncertainty and tight timeline could result in the same problems that prompted lawmakers to ditch the ISTEP.

The ISTEP became a liability after Republicans undertook a number of education overhauls that made the test more difficult.

Indiana students performed poorly on it and an electronic version of the test was also plagued by technical glitches.

