Bullitt County Animal Control Director reinstated - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County Animal Control Director reinstated

Mark Williams Mark Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Animal Director is back on the job.

Bullitt County Judge Executive Melanie Roberts confirms to WDRB that Animal Control Director Mark Williams has been reinstated over her objection.

Fiscal court magistrates voted 3-2 on Tuesday to reinstate him with Judge Roberts and Magistrate Joe Laswell voting no.

During a debate, Magistrate Joe Rayhill said Judge Roberts did not adequately explain why Williams was fired, so he thought Williams should be reinstated.

Some people say the shelter under the director’s leadership was abusing and neglecting animals. They also claim many animals were not being fixed.

A former volunteer asked us to not show her face or use her name. She says the shelter under Williams' leadership was not a safe place for the animals.

“He’s still screaming and yelling at the animals and being nasty," the woman said. "He’s kicked the animals and things like that."

WDRB reached out to Williams for comment, but he hasn't responded

Williams has returned to work with full pay and will also receive back pay.

