Kentucky Derby Trophy arrives at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year's Kentucky Derby trophy has arrived at Churchill Downs.

The 14-karat gold trophy was unveiled Wednesday at Churchill Downs. It takes about five months to handcraft the statue from 14-karat gold and green gold.

The trophy goes to the owner of the 3-year-old Thoroughbred who wins the race.

The trainer, jockey, and the breeder win a half-size replica of the main gold trophy.

Susanne Blackton-Juaire heads the team of artisans with her husband, Bill, to create this trophy and they have created this trophy since 1974," said Churchill Downs vice president of communications John Asher. "We're really proud of it."

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is May 6th.

