Suspect indicted in connection with murder of Hardin County woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a suspect has been indicted for the murder of a woman in Bonnieville.

According to a post placed Wednesday afternoon on the Kentucky State Police Facebook page, 47-year-old David "Randy" Finley was indicted in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jennifer Hendricks.

Police say Hendricks, who was from Hardin County, was shot and killed on March 14 in Hart County. Officials say she was found in the front yard of a home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Finley is still being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on several charges including assault, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender under the Hart County grand jury indictment.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.