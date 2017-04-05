Louisville store and designer to host hat trunk show Saturday for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown to the Kentucky Derby is on, and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse is helping customers get their look together with a hat trunk show Saturday.

The store is partnering with C.K. Nobles Millinery, a local designer to offer an assortment of hats, shoes and accessories.

"People describe our hats as sort of southern, romantic, classic," said C. Kevin Swansey, co-owner of C.K. Nobles Millinery.

The designer's fascinators range from $75 to $125. Custom hats go up to about $350.

Swansey said buy the hat first.

"When you're in the paddock area, they only see you from about the waist or the shoulders up," he said. "Comfortable shoes, nice, solid color dress and go crazy with the hat."

For a limited time, the retailer will run a 20 percent off the purchase of hats, handbags and accessories and buy one, get one half off of footwear. The store offers a variety of shoes for the race, including stiletto heels, wedges, flats and a block heel, a new take on a look from the '70s era. To help with comfort, the retailer is also selling Fitkicks, flats that fold into a small bag for when your feet get tired.

The hat trunk show is Saturday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. It's located at 4600 Shelbyville Road, Suite 201.

The Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses will also be available to meet and take pictures with customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

