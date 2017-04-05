Federal lawsuit claims Kentucky police officers framed cousins for 2010 murder

Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.More >>
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.More >>
The synthetic opioid fentanyl was linked to roughly two-thirds of the city's fatal overdoses last year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Harmon singled out the University of Louisville’s athletic association – the arena’s main tenant – for improving financially even as arena officials have struggled to pay off construction debt, prompting calls from some legislators for an audit of that U of L board.More >>
