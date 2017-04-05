Two Louisville Payless stores to close after chain files bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Payless Shoesource is closing 400 stores, including two stores in Louisville.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Two Louisville locations will close: the store at th Town Fair Center on Hurstbourne Parkway, and the store at the New Cut Market Center at the Outer Loop and New Cut Road.

Officials say they will start closing stores immediately and the closures are part of the reorganization process.

Payless operates 11 stores around Louisville and southern Indiana.

The shoe company has more than 4,000 stores in 30 countries.

