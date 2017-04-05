Indiana senators approve making state's school chief position ap - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana senators approve making state's school chief position appointed by governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana senators approve making the state schools' chief a position appointed by the governor.

The position is currently elected by voters.

Senators rejected a proposal on the same issue earlier in the session.

Democrats say the same issue should not have been brought up again. They point to a rule that says proposals with a certain amount of "no" votes can't be considered again in the same session.

However, Republicans say amendments made it significantly different than the previous measure.

