Bill to improve weather forecasts heads to president's desk

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

The Sears at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Weather Service would have to boost research - including some from private companies - to improve forecasts and storm warnings under a bill headed to the president's desk.

Lawmakers said the bill should save lives by giving residents more time to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes and other deadly storms.

The bill would require the weather service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to advance research on high-tech forecasts and computer models, with an emphasis on accuracy and longer warning times for major weather events.

"Americans along the East Coast have unfortunately seen first-hand how devastating hurricanes can be," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., one of the bill's co-sponsors. "Providing more accurate tracking and intensity forecasts will allow people to better prepare for the safety of their families, homes and businesses."

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., focused on twisters that have ravaged his state and others in the aptly named Tornado Alley.

"The loss of life from deadly tornadoes is a stark reminder we can do better," Lucas said. A longer lead time to prepare for a tornado can mean the difference between life and death, he and other lawmakers said.

The House approved the bill by voice vote Tuesday, six days after the Senate backed the measure. The bill now goes to President Donald Trump.

The 97-page bill focuses on a range of weather forecasting, from hurricanes to tsunamis and long-range forecasts used by farmers and utilities. One section would authorize "technology transfers" between the weather service and private sector weather companies and universities to improve forecasting data.

"With more and better options, we can finally make needed improvements to our weather forecasting capabilities," said Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, chairman of the House Science Committee.

"We cannot stop a tsunami or a hurricane, but better forecasts and better warnings will save lives and livelihoods," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

The Trump administration has proposed cutting NOAA's funding by 16 percent, but maintains National Weather Service forecasting capabilities by investing more than $1 billion.

The budget proposal would eliminate funding for a variety of NOAA programs, including external research, coastal management and "coastal resilience," which seeks to help coastal areas withstand major storms and rising seas.

"Now is not the time to cut ocean science, when we need it most," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

