Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L & NCAA, NBA Draft, UK and U of L & UK baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like this year's NCAA tournament, this week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.
Our Eric Crawford and guest co-host Katie George had all the major highlights covered from this week in sports news.
Here's a snippet of what came up in this week's chat:
- U of L gets NCAA day in court
- Area players who are declaring for the NBA draft
- Louisville and Kentucky baseball
You can catch the full replay of this week's chat right now.
Remember you can make your thoughts known by sharing your sports-related questions and comments during the live chat on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30 sharp!