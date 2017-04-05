Kentucky factory blamed for nationwide E. coli outbreak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky factory blamed for nationwide E. coli outbreak

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky factory is being blamed for a nationwide E. coli outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered Dixie Dew Products Inc. in Erlanger to shut down because of products contaminated with E. coli.

The FDA says the company's I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products led to 29 people getting sick in 12 different states.

A dozen of those people have been hospitalized, including many children.

The FDA says it found numerous safety issues at the factory, including leaking pipes, molded pallets and black filth. It also found a fly infestation and rodent droppings.

The FDA says the company will be allowed to re-open if all the problems are fixed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.